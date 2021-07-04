Texoma Local
Plane crashes near North Texas Regional Airport

Two female passengers onboard were able to leave the scene with minimal injuries.
Two female passengers onboard were able to leave the scene with minimal injuries.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Saturday afternoon the North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department, Pottsboro Fire Department and Preston EMS responded to a plane crash between FM 996 and Refuge road.

The Piper Warrior 2 plane took off on a private air strip in Pottsboro and crashed in the 5 mile radius of NTRA.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

