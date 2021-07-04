Plane crashes near North Texas Regional Airport

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Saturday afternoon the North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department, Pottsboro Fire Department and Preston EMS responded to a plane crash between FM 996 and Refuge road.

Two female passengers onboard were able to leave the scene with minimal injuries.

The Piper Warrior 2 plane took off on a private air strip in Pottsboro and crashed in the 5 mile radius of NTRA.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

