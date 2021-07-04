Truck hits Ardmore gas station

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore gas station was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Lasley’s One Stop on the corner of Commerce and Myall street was struck by a truck injuring several employees.

One employee was airlifted to Denton to be treated for a broken leg.

Construction has already begun to fix the building damage.

It is not yet known what caused the driver to veer off the road into the gas station.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.