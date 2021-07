HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Just after midnight Saturday, a 2 vehicle accident ended with one vehicle in a Howe home.

It happened at Highway 289 and FM 902. Howe fire department reported only minor injuries. They were helped out by Gunter Fire and Sherman Fire.

No word yet if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.