Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents

Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents
Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Atoka County is seeing a rise this summer in ATV and UTV accidents, many involving children.

According to Caney Fire Chief Michael Harkey, ATV and UTV accidents happen a few times a year.

“We’ll typically see two to three per year,” said Harkey.

But in a recent one-week period, there have been three, and each involved kids with significant injuries.

While the rise in accidents is uncommon, Harkey said he thinks he might know why.

“ATV driving is becoming more popular, and so the kids are out of school,” said Harkey. “They’ve got access to go riding. If it had been a school night, the kids would have been in bed for school or been at school early in the mornings.”

There are a few ways to stay safe on ATVs and UTVs this summer, like following basic safety precautions.

The Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America recommended that kids under 16 should not operate an adult-sized ATV.

Harkey said wearing seatbelts, helmets and not letting kids operate vehicles on public roadways can also be the difference in the severity of an injury or even preventing them.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after evading Rockwall police on tractor.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit
The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue
Denison police investigating July 4th stabbing
Two female passengers onboard were able to leave the scene with minimal injuries.
Plane crashes near North Texas Regional Airport
An Elk City man died early this morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny...
One dead in single car wreck south of Ardmore

Latest News

The Fourth of July means one thing for many pets: loud noises.
Tips for keeping your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
The Fourth of July looks a bit more normal this year with no mask mandate and plenty of vaccines.
Texomans join to celebrate the Fourth of July
RAW VIDEO: Pontotoc Co. plane crash
Global Chip Shortage Hits Texoma Car Dealership
Global chip shortage hits Texoma auto dealers