Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Atoka County is seeing a rise this summer in ATV and UTV accidents, many involving children.

According to Caney Fire Chief Michael Harkey, ATV and UTV accidents happen a few times a year.

“We’ll typically see two to three per year,” said Harkey.

But in a recent one-week period, there have been three, and each involved kids with significant injuries.

While the rise in accidents is uncommon, Harkey said he thinks he might know why.

“ATV driving is becoming more popular, and so the kids are out of school,” said Harkey. “They’ve got access to go riding. If it had been a school night, the kids would have been in bed for school or been at school early in the mornings.”

There are a few ways to stay safe on ATVs and UTVs this summer, like following basic safety precautions.

The Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America recommended that kids under 16 should not operate an adult-sized ATV.

Harkey said wearing seatbelts, helmets and not letting kids operate vehicles on public roadways can also be the difference in the severity of an injury or even preventing them.

