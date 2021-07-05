Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local 2A, 1A, and TAPPS district rankings

(KXII) - With the release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, we wrap up our breakdown of the predicted standings in Class 2A, 1A, and TAPPS.

District 5-2A Division I will have playoff spots at a premium this season. Collinsville is looking to make the postseason for a fifth consecutive year. The Pirates finished third in the district in 2020 and predicted to finish there in 2021.

”On any Friday night a team can step up and rise up to the occasion and beat another team that they shouldn’t beat whether it be a six verses a one or a five versus a two,” said Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson. “It could be that way very, very easily. We gotta have our A game every Friday night.”

Former Denison head coach Chad Rogers is now leading the Tioga Bulldogs. The Bulldogs only have five wins over the programs three years of 11-man football but are predicted to finish fifth in the district. Just one spot shy of a playoff berth.

“It’s not where you’re picked, it’s where you finish and I’ll just go out there and say we don’t plan on finishing 5th our goals are to finish a lot higher than that,” Rogers said. “That’s what these kids are working for. I think every year your goal should be to win the district championship and then to win a state championship.”

5-2A Div. I predicted rankings:

1. Lindsay

2. Alvord

3. Collinsville

4. Trenton

5. Tioga

6. Tom Bean

6-2A Div. I predicted rankings:

1. Cooper

2. Wolfe City

3. Bogata Rivercrest

4. Honey Grove

5. Celeste

6. Como-Pickton

7. Alba-Golden

7-2A Div. II predicted rankings:

1. Windthorst

2. Muenster

3. Petrolia

4. Chico

5. Era

10-1A Div. I predicted rankings:

1. Gilmer Union Hill

2. Leveretts Chapel

3. Fruitvale

4. Campbell

5. Savoy

10-1A Div. II predicted rankings

1. Fannindel

2. Bowie Gold-Burg

3. Trinidad

4. Forestburg

TAPPS Div. III District 1 predicted rankings:

1. Covenant Christian

2. Fort Worth Lake Country

3. Lubbock Trinity Christian

4. Lubbock Christian

5. Willow Park Trinity Christian

6. Muenster Scared Heart

7. Fort Worth Temple Christian

8. Weatherford Christian

9. Fort Wort Calvary Academy

TAPPS 6-Man Div. III

1. Fort Worth Covenant Classical

2. Irving Faustina

3. Sherman Texoma Christian

4. Dallas Fairhill School

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.