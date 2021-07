DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Early this morning Denison police were called to South Lillis Lane for a stabbing.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Police said it was a domestic disturbance that escalated to an assault.

The victim was flown to a metroplex hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

