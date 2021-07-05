Marietta police officer saves sleeping man from vehicle fire

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta police officer saved a sleeping man’s life Monday just after noon when the semi truck he was parked near caught fire.

According to Love County Assistant Emergency Manager David Bond, a semi carrying seven cars was exiting I-35 near Highway 32 when a rear tire blew out. After the driver pulled into a nearby Valero, the tire caught fire and spread to the rest of the car hauler.

The fire damaged the cars that the semi was carrying and spread to several vehicles parked nearby.

One was occupied by a sleeping man. Bond said Marietta officer Lance Glaze woke him up in time.

It took about an hour to make sure the fire was out. No one was hurt.

Marietta Police Dept., Love County Sheriff’s Dept., Marietta Fire Dept., Shady Dale Fire Dept., Lake Murray Village Fire Dept., Love County EMS, Love County Emergency Management and McGehee’s Wrecker service responded.

