OSBI offering reward for information on Jatavion Alexander’s murder

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - One year after the murder of a Hugo man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward.

On the morning of July 4th, 2020, 27-year-old Jatavion Alexander was found in the front seat of his parked vehicle with a single gunshot wound.

OSBI has been investigating his death since and is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

If you know anything about Jatavion’s murder, contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

