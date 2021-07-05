For restaurants, July Fourth success depends on weather

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -For restaurants, the Fourth of July can mean more mouths to feed, but for some it has meant more empty tables.

“It’s just kind of one of those holidays that’s hit or miss,” Mill Street Tavern owner David Wood said. “You can be extremely busy in the day and dead at night or vice versa.”

Wood said in his experience, the Fourth of July means less customers if the weather is nice.

“With the Fourth actually falling on a Sunday, we just kind of decided to take a break and give everybody the day off.,” Wood said. “I was a little surprised that it affected us Saturday.”

Wood said Friday was really busy, but Saturday was much slower than usual.

“You had other things going on,” Wood said. “You had Randy Rogers [performing] down the road in Gene Autry and obviously Snoop Dogg was in town on Sunday.”

Gabby’s Southern Cuisine chose to sell food at the concerts.

“We brought our smoker and our canopy and a sign and everything,” Gabby’s Southern Cuisine manager Joseph Paul said.

Paul said it took a lot of balancing to keep the restaurant open in town while running a food booth at the show.

“You’ve got to sort of figure out how much food you want to prepare, and how much you want to bring out there,” Paul said. “ It’s nice that we do have a brick and mortar location; we can bring a lot of that back to [it] in case we bring to much, but you don’t want to overshoot it.”

Like Mill Street, Paul said Gabby’s also anticipated a slow Sunday crowd, so they closed early.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.