Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - World famous rapper Snoop Dogg performed Sunday night at a brand new venue in Ardmore.

The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and drink vendors.

Shayna Clark was there selling drinks with other bartenders. She says the cool thing about the event is that it’s local businesses working together.

Dustin Moiser, a concertgoer, says he’s seen Snoop before and enjoys the artist’s energetic performances.

”He was just like hey I need help, wanna help? I was like yeah I wanna help any way I can! It’s an exciting event there’s so many cool people I mean all the vendors, the food vendors, everybody has been amazing,” said Clark.

“He gives it his all you know. He’s one of those rappers who makes you feel right there, you know. He loves wherever he goes. Just a down to earth person,” said Moiser.

The concert started at 6:00 p.m. and also featured Baby Bash, Lil Keke and Slim Thug.

