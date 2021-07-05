Texomans join to celebrate the Fourth of July

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was only one year ago that the U.S. was in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no vaccines yet, and just two days before the Fourth of July, Governor Greg Abbott signed a mask mandate for all counties with more than 20 COVID cases.

Flash forward to 2021, and life looks a bit more normal with no mask mandate and plenty of vaccines.

One resident, Lindy Jolly, said she couldn’t help but notice the contrast.

“This year is much better,” said Jolly. “I feel like everybody’s able to be themselves and spend time with their family like they usually do without having to have masks and be in their house.”

But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t entirely gone, and health officials are warning about the Delta variant.

Because of that, others like Paloma Sanchez are playing it safe again this year.

“With the whole pandemic, I guess we’re just trying to chill out and like not be around too many people,” said Sanchez. “I know everything is getting better still, but I don’t know; I just don’t really want to take my chances.”

Instead, this year’s Independence Day means something else to Sanchez.

“It’s hard to process everything that is happening in the country right now, so I think for today I’m just trying to focus on like the small things and the little things, and that’s just being with my family and having a nice day,” said Sanchez.

Six feet apart or not, many Texomans are joining to celebrate the red, white, and blue after a year unlike any other.

