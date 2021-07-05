Texoma Local
Tips for keeping your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

The Fourth of July means one thing for many pets: loud noises.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If your pet dislikes the booming pops and cracks of fireworks, they are not alone.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates more than half of dogs, cats, and horses show signs of distress during fireworks.

Lewis Crary, an Assistant Manager in PETA Communication’s Department, said there are a few ways for humans to help their furry friends cope with the fireworks.

“Keep your dogs and cats inside, draw the curtains, turn on the air conditioner, you can have some classical music playing. Give them more attention than you normally would just until the fireworks are over,” said Crary.

He added that taking dogs on a walk to tire them out before the fireworks start may help as well.

Crary also said laser or drone shows are an option for people looking to avoid the loud noises of fireworks.

