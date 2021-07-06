Downtown Sherman Proposes a Registry for Vacant Buildings

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After years of neglect, some of the vacant buildings in downtown Sherman might see some action soon with a proposal aimed at bringing back life to the city’s roots.

“The pride of our city, the makeup of our city, the culture that makes Sherman a unique place is all sort of encapsulated in downtown,” said Sherman City Councilman Josh Stevenson. “Taking care of your history is just really important to me, and I think it’s important to the people of Sherman, Texas too.”

The proposal would create a registry of vacant buildings downtown.

Owners of the uninhabited buildings would pay an annual registration fee and submit plans for that building.

The goal is to encourage private property owners to either fix it up or sell it to someone who will.

Nate Strauch, the Communications Manager for the City of Sherman, said the proposal could help revitalize downtown.

“Sherman’s downtown, of course, it was so important for the city for so long, and it’s really where so many of our important historical structures are,” said Strauch. “So, of course, we want to take care of that history. We want to embrace that history, and we want to make sure it’s not year by year just becoming a little bit worse, which is the case with a lot of the buildings downtown right now.”

Strauch said downtown business owners got to take part in creating this proposal, and because of that, he’s hopeful.

“This is something that came from the business community and is directed at the business community, so we think it has a really good chance of success,” said Strauch.

They’re still working out several details, like how much that registration fee will be.

There’s also no date set yet for a final version to put before the city council for a vote.

