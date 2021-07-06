Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Downtown Sherman Proposes a Registry for Vacant Buildings

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After years of neglect, some of the vacant buildings in downtown Sherman might see some action soon with a proposal aimed at bringing back life to the city’s roots.

“The pride of our city, the makeup of our city, the culture that makes Sherman a unique place is all sort of encapsulated in downtown,” said Sherman City Councilman Josh Stevenson. “Taking care of your history is just really important to me, and I think it’s important to the people of Sherman, Texas too.”

The proposal would create a registry of vacant buildings downtown.

Owners of the uninhabited buildings would pay an annual registration fee and submit plans for that building.

The goal is to encourage private property owners to either fix it up or sell it to someone who will.

Nate Strauch, the Communications Manager for the City of Sherman, said the proposal could help revitalize downtown.

“Sherman’s downtown, of course, it was so important for the city for so long, and it’s really where so many of our important historical structures are,” said Strauch. “So, of course, we want to take care of that history. We want to embrace that history, and we want to make sure it’s not year by year just becoming a little bit worse, which is the case with a lot of the buildings downtown right now.”

Strauch said downtown business owners got to take part in creating this proposal, and because of that, he’s hopeful.

“This is something that came from the business community and is directed at the business community, so we think it has a really good chance of success,” said Strauch.

They’re still working out several details, like how much that registration fee will be.

There’s also no date set yet for a final version to put before the city council for a vote.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue
Christa Marie Mackey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Woman arrested after July 4th stabbing in Denison
A Bryan County woman says she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs last Thursday and it happened...
Woman attacked by pack of neighbor’s dogs in Bryan County
Woman arrested after evading Rockwall police on tractor.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit
Howe fire department reports only minor injuries.
2 vehicle crash ends in Howe home

Latest News

Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents
Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents
The Fourth of July means one thing for many pets: loud noises.
Tips for keeping your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
The Fourth of July looks a bit more normal this year with no mask mandate and plenty of vaccines.
Texomans join to celebrate the Fourth of July
RAW VIDEO: Pontotoc Co. plane crash