Drug bust made over the holiday weekend

Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA, Texas (KXII) -Three individuals were arrested over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.

Two separate arrests were made for possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

And one arrest was made for driving under the influence.

On July 3, 2021, Officer Dodson from the Wilson Police Department stopped a vehicle for failure to yield right of way.

After an investigation was completed, the person was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

On July 4, 2021, Officer Dodson and Officer Skinner arrested and individual for possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for defective equipment.

While the arrest was wrapping up the officers noticed a vehicle that appeared to be swerving.

The officers made a traffic stop and the individual was arrested for driving under the influence.

