Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County.(Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA, Texas (KXII) -Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County.

Oklahoma Game Wardens’ Jay Harvey, Jim Gillham, and Andrew Potter were patrolling the Kiamichi and Red Rivers in southeastern Oklahoma over the weekend when they observed a jon boat on the riverbank.

The boat was connected to a tractor that was stuck in the sand.

When the game wardens approached the unoccupied boat, they found that it had only a cooler and four dip nets on board.

Moments later a second tractor appeared from the woods that was preparing to launch two jet skis.

One of the jet skis was rigged with illegal fish shocking equipment.

Wardens conducted an interview with the suspects and issued them citations.

All the illegal fishing equipment was seized.

