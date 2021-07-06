Texoma Local
Grayson softball duo finds new landing spots

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After an incredible season, two more Grayson softball players are taking their talents to 4-year colleges. All-conference pitcher Zoe Lott will make the move to Arkansas Tech. She had a 2.47 ERA this year, with 76 strikeouts. She also had 4 homeruns at the plate this year.

Catcher Cheyenne Stark is making the trip to El Paso to play at UTEP. Stark had a .332 batting average, with 13 homeruns and 50 RBI.

