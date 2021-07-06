Texoma Local
A few more Storms Wednesday, Cold Front Arrives Sunday

Weekend front will probably boost rain chances
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Widely scattered thunderstorms formed in a warm and humid Texoma air mass today, coverage was spotty with about 10% of the viewing area getting wet. However, the rain came in the form of very heavy downpours with some areas racking up more than an inch of precipitation.

We’ll have a similar air mass in place tomorrow so we’ll go with a few more of these heat-driven daytime thunderstorms in the 20% range. Beware of lightning and potentially heavy rainfall.

Hot, humid and mostly sunny skies should be the rule Thursday through Saturday. A cold front, quite rare for what will be mid-July, slides in Sunday with higher chances for showers and storms as it arrives.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 20% Showers/storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

