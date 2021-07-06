A few more Storms Wednesday, Cold Front Arrives Sunday
Weekend front will probably boost rain chances
Widely scattered thunderstorms formed in a warm and humid Texoma air mass today, coverage was spotty with about 10% of the viewing area getting wet. However, the rain came in the form of very heavy downpours with some areas racking up more than an inch of precipitation.
We’ll have a similar air mass in place tomorrow so we’ll go with a few more of these heat-driven daytime thunderstorms in the 20% range. Beware of lightning and potentially heavy rainfall.
Hot, humid and mostly sunny skies should be the rule Thursday through Saturday. A cold front, quite rare for what will be mid-July, slides in Sunday with higher chances for showers and storms as it arrives.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: 20% Showers/storms
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Sunday: 40% Showers/storms
Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority