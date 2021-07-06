Lake Texoma flooding closes several recreation areas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Recent rainfall has raised Lake Texoma levels significantly causing recreation area closures.

Lake Texoma is currently 4 feet above normal level.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced several recreation areas, campsites and boat ramps across Lake Texoma have been blocked off due to flooding.

Closures are at the following locations. Lakeside in Mead, sites B8-B17; E2-E24; E26-E27; E29; boat ramp. Burns Run East in Cartwright, sites 1-14; 45-47. Juniper Point in Sherwood Shores, boat ramp.

The Corps is monitoring more sites.

