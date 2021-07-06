Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Silver Alert: Pontotoc County

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61 year old man in Pontotoc County.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61 year old man in Pontotoc County.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61 year old man in Pontotoc County. Gary Spencer was last seen in Latta around 9 this morning. He is a white man, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says he has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death. He was last seen in the Latta area. If you see him contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after evading Rockwall police on tractor.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit
The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue
Denison police investigating July 4th stabbing
Two female passengers onboard were able to leave the scene with minimal injuries.
Plane crashes near North Texas Regional Airport
An Elk City man died early this morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny...
One dead in single car wreck south of Ardmore

Latest News

A Bryan County woman says she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs last Thursday and it happened...
Woman attacked by pack of neighbor’s dogs in Bryan County
Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents
Atoka County sees a Rise in ATV & UTV Accidents
For restaurants, the Fourth of July can mean more mouths to feed, but for some it has meant...
For restaurants, July Fourth success depends on weather
A Marietta police officer saved a sleeping man’s life Monday just after noon when the semi...
Marietta police officer saves sleeping man from vehicle fire