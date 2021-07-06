Silver Alert: Pontotoc County

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61 year old man in Pontotoc County. Gary Spencer was last seen in Latta around 9 this morning. He is a white man, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says he has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death. He was last seen in the Latta area. If you see him contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

