Spirit of Oklahoma en route to Calera for restoration

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Spirit of Oklahoma firetruck is crossing into Oklahoma and will make its way to Calera Wednesday.

The historic truck will spend the night Tuesday in Adair, Oklahoma and will travel to Calera first thing in the morning

There it will undergo restoration before going to its final destination.

Calera Fire-Rescue asks all fire departments along the route on I-44 and U.S. Highway 69 to welcome back the living memorial Tuesday and Wednesday.

They are still raising money for the restoration project. Updates are being posted on the Calera Fire-Rescue Facebook page.

