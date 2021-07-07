Texoma Local
Ardmore restaurant reopens after fire shut down kitchen

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After closing in May following a fire, Ardmore’s Interurban Classic Grill reopened Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Owner Todd Blakely said the restaurant used the tragic fire as an opportunity to remodel. The grill got a new roof, new ceiling tiles. new kitchen equipment, and even new uniforms.

Blakely said he and the staff are excited for the remodel and new equipment, but what they’re really looking forward to is getting back to serving loyal customers the same good food as before.

“Everybody has a story or something good, something bad going on,” Blakely said. “And I want to be there, that’s the part of the job that’s fun for me.”

Blakely said he got a call early one morning in May when someone spotted smoke coming from the ceiling. The laundry that had been moved from the restaurant’s dryer to a basket had combusted into flames.

“They said it was similar to cutting hay in the summer time and baling it too fast,” Blakely said. “So we’ve made adjustments in the back of the house in order to prevent that in the future.”

“Any time you’re down when you’re a restaurant, its expensive,” Blakely said. “Then property damage is expensive as well.”

And customers are thankful that the restaurant is back open.

“Everybody loves interurban because it’s just a wonderful place to hang out,” longtime customer Jeremiah Light said. “And the food’s delicious. Me personally, I’m a brick oven pizza-head and they got that so I’m there.”

Blakely said Interurban is the only wood-burning pizza oven in the area.

“There’s no gas, there’s no coal, it’s strictly from oak wood,” Blakely said. “There’s no other pizza oven in Ardmore or in the surrounding area like that.”

Light said pizza isn’t the only big draw.

“They have the bar, right, that’s very important,” Light said. “They got the whole bar, so you can go pop in the nighttime and get some drinks. Definitely a once a week lunch spot for me.”

Blakley said another point of pride is his staff.

“My crew are what sets us apart,” Blakely said. “My crew are number one in town; I’d put them up against anybody.”

Interurban is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

