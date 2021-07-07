Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and some slips and boat houses are unreachable while debris is popping up around Lake Texoma.

As recent rainfall has made its way down from the panhandle pool elevation at the lake is sitting at just over 623 feet of elevation. That’s 4.17 feet above normal.

Carl Braucht is the Victory Fishing Tournament director, he said the lake “feels like it’s 6 feet higher” out on the water.

“You have to know where the regular shoreline is so you don’t run up on any obstructions,” Braucht said. “The fishermen out there are dealing with high water, there’s a lot of obstructions out when you’re dealing with that.”

The tournament runs every Tuesday from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. Braucht said for participants they need a change in strategy.

“A lot of them will move up higher because it’s got fresh cool water and a lot of vegetation that the bass like to be in,” Braucht said.

Matt Courtney said he’s been boating for years and this is his first time out on Lake Texoma. He said water levels were well over normal and he saw trash, sticks and debris piling up on the coast line.

“There’s sticks in the water, logs in the water, trees down in the water and we’re trying not to get in too far,” Courtney said.

The Tulsa District army corps of engineers lists several sights at East Burns Run, Lakeside and Juniper Point East that were closed and potentially under water.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue
A Bryan County woman says she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs last Thursday and it happened...
Woman attacked by pack of neighbor’s dogs in Bryan County
Christa Marie Mackey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Woman arrested after July 4th stabbing in Denison
Woman arrested after evading Rockwall police on tractor.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit
Howe fire department reports only minor injuries.
2 vehicle crash ends in Howe home

Latest News

Downtown Sherman Proposes a Registry for Vacant Buildings
Downtown Sherman Proposes a Registry for Vacant Buildings
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma
Christa Marie Mackey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Woman arrested after July 4th stabbing in Denison
Calera Fire-Rescue is still raising money for the restoration project.
Spirit of Oklahoma en route to Calera for restoration