Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man has been arrested by Collin County deputies, charged with trying to sell an 8-year-old child for sex.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office says 27 year old Dorian Frost tried to prostitute a child in the county.

They say he contacted deputies who were working undercover and offered the child for 800 dollars an hour.

They say he tried to conceal his identity online but they were able to quickly find out who he was.

He was arrested at his home in Grayson County and is being held in the Collin County jail on a 350,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.