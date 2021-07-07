Texoma Local
Grayson softball camp hosting local athletes

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings are hosting a skills camp for area high school softball players.

The camp is being led by many of the Grayson players that went to the national finals, including former Whitewright star Sage Harlow and standout outfielder JT Smith. The Lady Vikings are teaching skills and drills to make area athletes better at their craft.

Over fifty campers are in attendance at the Grayson softball field.

“I think (the Grayson players) are really good,” Bells pitcher Chloe Russum said. “I have been watching them for awhile. I saw the camp and told my mom that I had to go. I just really wanted to go to it and get better at it.”

“The main point of this is to make them better every single day,” Grayson infielder Sage Harlow said. “It’s not about making you the number one player on the field. It’s just about making you better and getting the reps in.”

“We have great crowd,” Grayson outfielder JT Smith said. “They are very coachable and fun to be around. It’s just the first day, but it’s a very good first day.”

