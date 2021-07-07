Hot Cars Act passes in House as summer heat gears up

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s July in Texoma, which is synonymous with heat.

That means anything left in the car can get dangerously hot, especially kids and pets.

Gina Abo, a grandmother, said that since parenting can sometimes be hectic, she understands why a kid might get left behind in a vehicle.

“You’re taking your groceries in, you’re taking your children in, and you’re going up and down the stairs, and then all of a sudden you remember, ‘oh my god, I left my kid in the car.’” said Abo.

It’s a nightmare for parents, and it can be deadly too.

According to noheatstroke.org, seven children in the U.S. died this year because they were left in a hot car. Six of those were in June.

Texas has had the highest number of kids die in hot cars for more than 20 years.

But, new safety technology could change all that.

“Obviously, you’d want to go back in, and if something beeps on your phone and tells you to go right now, you would definitely go right now,” said Abo.

That’s exactly what the Hot Cars Act of 2021 aims to do.

The Act could require automakers to install systems that alert drivers if someone is still inside a vehicle once it’s turned off.

It could be anything from 3-D image sensors to weight and temperature detectors.

In the Texoma heat, those alerts could save lives.

“In 10 minutes, your car can raise 20 degrees inside,” said Chris Olson, Sherman’s Assistant Fire Chief. “So you may think it’s not that hot, but even on an 80 degree day, it can be 100 degrees in your car in 10 minutes. It doesn’t take long, and the hotter it is, the faster that’s gonna happen.”

The Act passed the U.S. House late last week, and that’s a relief for Abo.

“Absolutely, it would be nice to know that there’s no more children that’s going to burn up in a car, [or have] dehydration,” said Abo. “It is very, very comforting and not just because I have a grandchild but because there’s many children that it would help.”

This bill has to head to the Senate and then get signed by the president before it becomes law.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.