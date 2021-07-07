Texoma Local
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio ruled Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible” for the attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs because it failed to submit Devin Kelley’s criminal history into a database, which should have prevented the gunman from purchasing the weapon used in the attack.

Kelley had served nearly five years in the Air Force before being discharged in 2014 for bad conduct.

Authorities put the official death toll of the church shooting at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.

The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

