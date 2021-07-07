Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bryan County woman says she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs last Thursday and it happened...
Woman attacked by pack of neighbor’s dogs in Bryan County
Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Drug bust made over the holiday weekend
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma
High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and debris is popping up around the...
Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise
The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
3 officers wounded in Chicago, not life-threatening, official says
Former President Donald Trump announces a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and others.
Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube