Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York City’s Times Square is known for its buzz.

But not the kind people heard Tuesday.

An NYPD officer who also is a bee specialist responded to a call of thousands of bees swarming around a hot dog stand.

Officer Darren Mays is specially trained in beekeeping for calls like this.

A video on Twitter shows him working to trap the swarm. Mays was able to catch roughly 25,000 of the honeybees.

Mays has a hive north of the city in the Hudson Valley. He also keeps one on the roof of his precinct in Queens.

The NYPD says this swarm was moved to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bryan County woman says she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs last Thursday and it happened...
Woman attacked by pack of neighbor’s dogs in Bryan County
Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Drug bust made over the holiday weekend
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma
The outdoor stage and arena called 410 Live features an onsite dispensary and local food and...
Snoop Dogg performs at new Ardmore venue
Christa Marie Mackey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Woman arrested after July 4th stabbing in Denison

Latest News

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas