Susie McEntire Eaton hosts second season of Gospel T.V. show

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Susie McEntire Eaton is a Texoma local Christian music singer and younger sister to Reba McEntire, who is now the host of a Gospel TV show premiering on Circle.

“When Jesus Calling called and asked me to have such a strategic part in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ it was like he gave me a new purpose and he gave me hope,” McEntire Eaton said.

Susie McEntire Eaton is the second host for the second season of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith on Circle.

Born and raised in Southeastern Oklahoma, McEntire Eaton felt God was calling her to spread his word, instead of just singing about it.

“People want good entertainment and they love country music and they love the Christian faith they love those good stories so yes that would encourage me at that.”

McEntire Eaton said her background in both Atoka and Nashville is what inspires her to do the show.

Susie and her husband Mark recorded their podcast at their home just North of Atoka, and once the producers saw and heard their stories, they wanted to bring the couple to be part of the show, so they headed to Nashville.

“The more they were around us and kinda saw what we do and my affiliation with Cowboy Church on RFD TV they called us one day and said we would like to ask Susie to be our host for Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith,” McEntire Eaton said.

Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith interviews people about how their Faith got them through their life.

“Now more than ever we need the Gospel we need the message of hope that you are not alone, you can do this, you got to rely on him and get help from other people of like minded faith and continue your journey. God is not through with you yet,” McEntire Eaton said.

You can watch the episodes on Circle on Tuesdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 1:30.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

