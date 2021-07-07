Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Weekend Front Boosts Storm Chances

Timing keys in on Sunday front arrival
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wednesday saw far fewer thunderstorms than Tuesday thanks to a more stable atmosphere. Meanwhile, a cold front over northern Oklahoma should stall to our north and we don’t expect any rain from this system to reach us.

Thursday offers up just a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm at 10%, Friday and Saturday should be hot, humid and rain-free. Highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and heat index “feels like” numbers around 101 the next three days.

A fairly strong mid-summer cold front approaches this weekend and rain chances increase as it passes late Saturday night into Sunday. It’s back to seasonably hot and humid next week. I see no triple-digit readings in our 7-Day outlook.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 10% Showers or storms

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Saturday night: 40% thunderstorms

Sunday: 50% Showers/storms

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

