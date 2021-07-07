Weekend Front Boosts Storm Chances
Timing keys in on Sunday front arrival
Wednesday saw far fewer thunderstorms than Tuesday thanks to a more stable atmosphere. Meanwhile, a cold front over northern Oklahoma should stall to our north and we don’t expect any rain from this system to reach us.
Thursday offers up just a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm at 10%, Friday and Saturday should be hot, humid and rain-free. Highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and heat index “feels like” numbers around 101 the next three days.
A fairly strong mid-summer cold front approaches this weekend and rain chances increase as it passes late Saturday night into Sunday. It’s back to seasonably hot and humid next week. I see no triple-digit readings in our 7-Day outlook.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: 10% Showers or storms
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Saturday night: 40% thunderstorms
Sunday: 50% Showers/storms
Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority