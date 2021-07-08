Hot Breezes Fri-Sat, Cold Front Brings Rain for Sunday

Thursday was another day with just isolated thunderstorms, this time over northern Texoma in locations such as Ada, Sulphur, and west of Clayton. Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy and warm night ahead.

Friday and Saturday should be hot, humid and rather windy; you’ll also notice more cloud cover roiling in thanks to the increased feed of Gulf moisture and a slight weakening of upper high pressure. Highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and heat index “feels like” numbers around 101.

A fairly strong mid-summer cold front approaches this weekend and there’s a better-than-even-money chance of rain as it passes late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers may linger into Monday as the front reverses course and moves back to the north.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Partly cloudy

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Saturday night: 60% thunderstorms

Sunday: 60% Showers/storms, ending afternoon

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 40% Showers

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority