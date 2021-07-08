Hot Breezes Fri-Sat, Cold Front Brings Rain for Sunday
Speed of the front will determine when rain ends
Thursday was another day with just isolated thunderstorms, this time over northern Texoma in locations such as Ada, Sulphur, and west of Clayton. Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy and warm night ahead.
Friday and Saturday should be hot, humid and rather windy; you’ll also notice more cloud cover roiling in thanks to the increased feed of Gulf moisture and a slight weakening of upper high pressure. Highs will be in the 90s, lows in the 70s, and heat index “feels like” numbers around 101.
A fairly strong mid-summer cold front approaches this weekend and there’s a better-than-even-money chance of rain as it passes late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers may linger into Monday as the front reverses course and moves back to the north.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Partly cloudy
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Saturday night: 60% thunderstorms
Sunday: 60% Showers/storms, ending afternoon
Monday: Partly Cloudy, 40% Showers
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority