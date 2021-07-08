Texoma Local
Mercy Hospitals to begin requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

EL DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD OFRECERA VACUNAS MAÑANA EN LA IGLESIA CATÓLICA "HOLY SPIRIT".
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospital announced Wednesday morning that the covid-19 vaccine will be a requirement for all of its employees, joining a growing list of health care providers to do so.

The decision comes as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. President of Mercy Clinic Oklahoma Dr. Jesse Campbell says that his hope is that requiring the vaccine will curb the hospitalizations and deaths that could come with the Delta variant as it starts popping up in Oklahoma.

“When someone gets the vaccine if they do end up getting COVID they tend not to get as sick so they don’t need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Campbell.

The new requirement will affect staff at all of Oklahoma’s Mercy Hospitals with locations in Ardmore, Ada and Tishomingo. Many of those employees are already ahead of the requirement.

“Roughly two thirds of the coworkers in the locations across Oklahoma including Ada and Ardmore have been vaccinated already.”

Mercy employees will have until the last day of September to get their shot or the hospital says they will no longer be eligible to work there.

They believe that by requiring the vaccine they will protect their employees as well as their patients.

“They actually will have a lower viral load which will mean a low propensity to give someone else the virus so that helps protect our patients by them being vaccinated.”

Mercy says that there will be exceptions for individuals with religious or medical reasons not to get the vaccine but their goal is to get as close to 100% of their staff vaccinated as possible.

