Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old

By KETV staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life.

The child was born prematurely with serious complications.

He only started walking a month ago, but Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.

“From the womb, he wasn’t supposed to make it,” said Ta’Riance Harris, Marquinn’s mother.

Affectionately known as “Q,” the miracle baby was born prematurely at 27 weeks, weighing only 13.8 ounces when he entered the world.

He was later diagnosed with chronic lung disease and other medical complications. His mom says her son may not have survived without the right care.

“We had a team of doctors,” Harris said. “We probably had like six doctors who were all working together to make sure he came out and make sure he stayed and made sure he survived.”

Doctors worked tirelessly to keep Q well without bouts of coughing, but nothing was working.

“It really does become problematic when you’re used to seeing results with things, and you just are hitting a wall,” said pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Gordon Still.

With a leap of faith, his doctors found the right medications and therapy, finally giving mom and dad the green light to take him home.

“From him coughing all the time nonstop to barely coughing now - that’s greatness to us,” said his father, Marquinn Buckley.

It’s been a rough road for Q’s parents, carving time out of every day to visit their son in the hospital.

“Coming here then going home and doing what you’ve got to do at home to get ready for the next day, I felt like that was harder than just being able to go home and just come home to your child,” the dad said.

Now with his parents, respite care and a tracheostomy and ventilator, the three can start a new chapter together.

“I think what shocks everybody the most is how much complications and stuff that he had going wrong with him, he was still a happy baby,” Marquinn Buckley said. “He was still energetic.”

“We’ve been moving along, but it feels like now we can do things as a family,” his mom said.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAN CHARGED FOR TRYING TO SELL CHILD
Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex
High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and debris is popping up around the...
Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise
Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Drug bust made over the holiday weekend
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma
Local Christian singer, Susie McEntire Eaton, host second season of Jesus Calling: Stories of...
Susie McEntire Eaton hosts second season of Gospel T.V. show

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida