New expansion at Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - In a few short weeks the grand extension of Choctaw Casino and Resort will be complete.

“I think everything as a whole is just elevated so the finishes the experience the service the menu the mixologist we’ve added so just everything you would expect to see at a 5 star resort you can find here,” Assistant General Manager at Choctaw Casino and Resort Wendy Carter said.

Work on the project has been going on for two and a half years, and next month, it will finally open.

The new extension of the hotel has 21 floors, 1,000 rooms, 2 pools the guests can enjoy and a whole way to game.

“Choctaw has been delivering exceptional experiences for 30 plus years here in Durant and we just know we can kick it up just a little notch here with new amenities,” Carter said.

Just like the first casino, this $600 million project is debt free.

“This is exciting, especially right now coming out of kind of a covid environment there’s not a lot of companies that can say they are on the grow and we are and we are a Tribe, Tribal Nation,” Director Resort Marketing at Choctaw Casino and Resort Brien Caldwell said.

Choctaw members’ artwork is featured on the walls.

The old casino and the new one are connected by the district amusement center, which also has an upgraded kids area.

“It’s a landmark time for the Tribe, very few facilities like this exist and certainly not in Southeast Oklahoma,” Carter said.

Choctaw Casino and Resort will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 5th and will be kicking off the new extension with a firework show for the public on August 6th.

