Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just two weeks ago, Sherman Police were at a standoff in Bells, TX, when a man locked himself in a house and refused to come out for several hours.

In March, police searched for a murder suspect and found he had barricaded himself inside a building.

Now, the Sherman Police Department wants to up its safety with an armored vehicle.

In situations like this, they said an armored vehicle could make all the difference, especially when officers interact with armed and dangerous people.

“They’re having to place themselves within 10 to 20 feet of the house without any sort of cover other than the body armor that they have, which has its limits,” said Sherman Lieutenant Sam Boyle.

This is just one reason why the Sherman Police Department is asking for an armored vehicle.

“Being able to protect the officers and provide a full highly rated ballistic protection for people just really increases our capabilities, both to keep us safe and to keep citizens safe,” said Boyle.

The vehicle would operate like a giant shield on wheels, equipped with armor and special equipment. Plus, there will be room for several people, and it will have a civil pickup truck frame.

“It is not an ex-military vehicle,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen. “It is a specific law enforcement vehicle that is designed to be used in like an urban civilian environment.”

Mullen said having a military truck just wouldn’t meet the needs of the community.

“Having a vehicle that is specifically designed for the law enforcement purpose will allow our officers to operate much more safely in high-risk dangerous areas,” said Mullen.

They estimate the price to be around $200,000, so they’re looking at alternate funds to get the money, like from drug and cash seizures the department has made.

Mullen also said the armed vehicle could help other Texoma departments when needed, like when Sherman police helped out with the Bells standoff two weeks ago.

Sherman Police will need to get it approved in their budget by City Council before going any further.

Mullen said he hopes it will be here sometime next year.

