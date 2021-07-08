U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed this afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. just north of FM 455.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Traffic is being diverted while police investigate.

Drivers should expect delays or are recommended to find an alternate route.

The story is still developing.

