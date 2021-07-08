Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash

The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed...
The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed this afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed this afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. just north of FM 455.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Traffic is being diverted while police investigate.

Drivers should expect delays or are recommended to find an alternate route.

The story is still developing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAN CHARGED FOR TRYING TO SELL CHILD
Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex
High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and debris is popping up around the...
Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise
Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Drug bust made over the holiday weekend
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma
Local Christian singer, Susie McEntire Eaton, host second season of Jesus Calling: Stories of...
Susie McEntire Eaton hosts second season of Gospel T.V. show

Latest News

Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle
Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle
Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion of $600 million project after being in the works...
New expansion at Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle
Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle