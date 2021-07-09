Durant celebrates First Friday with a patriotic twist

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Main Street held its monthly First Friday event this evening, this time on the second Friday. What else sets today’s event apart.

Durant Main Street continued its monthly First Friday event Friday with a patriotic twist. Coordinators said it’s just another way the community can come together for some summer fun.

“We’re keeping that Fourth of July going and having that theme right downtown. We’ve got several of our vendors, we’ve got good fun for the bigs and the littles,” said new director for Durant Main Street, Sarah Lewis.

Lewis said they delayed the event for the holiday last week.

“You know we’ve had the Fourth of July, we’ve had the fireworks and things like that. So come on out and have the sweets and the yummies and take advantage of some of the sales that the local businesses have going on,” said Lewis.

Until 8:00 p.m. Friday several businesses will stay open late, have specials and host activities for all ages. This month’s event featured drink specials, live music outside Craft Pies Pizza Company, a Hula Hoop contest at the Pocket Park and festive Caked Up cupcakes.

“We participate in First Friday because it’s a good initiative to bring awareness to our downtown businesses so that our local community can experience more of our shops,” said Caked Up owner, Lauran Fuller.

Fuller said she stays open to help not just her shop, but all local businesses.

“That gives the whole community an opportunity to visit all of the shops not just select ones that are only open for select hours. So when we all support each other and stay open late then it definitely boosts exposure,” said Fuller.

Local businesses: what First Friday is all about.

“A way to bring the community in because one of the biggest things that we want to do is to open up this to be an inviting area. That this isn’t just a place to even pop in to shop but actually connect with each other,” said Lewis.

To volunteer or offer suggestions for future First Friday events, visit the Durant Main Street website.

The next First Friday event is set for August 6th and is back to school themed.

Also Friday night is the first Magnolia Cinema showing at Durant Multisport Complex. It’s free to the public starting at 9:00 p.m. and they will be showing The Sandlot.

