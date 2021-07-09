Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

FBI opens up investigation into 2013 Love Co. teen disappearance case

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared seven years ago after a car chase in Wilson.

The two were in the car with an individual named James “Conn” Nipp when they lead police on a high speed chase into Love County July 8, 2013.

That’s when Paula Fielder, Miller’s cousin, says Nipp drove the car off the road and into the woods near Long Hollow and Oswalt road in Love County. Before abandoning Haynes and Miller with the car in the woods.

“Molly and Colt called multiple people during the night to try and pick them up,” Fielder said. “The next morning, there were four individuals who were out searching for them and they even went to Conn’s house to find out where they were.”

Nipp denied being with them, but the individuals had Colt on the phone with them. Colt talked to Nipp and told him ‘tell them where we’re at so we can get out of here.’

The four individuals that day searched for Miller and Haynes for four hours, before calling off the search.

“Molly’s phone went dead around 9:39 am, Colt’s phone went dead around 9:57 am on July 8,” Fielder said. “That’s the last time anyone has spoke to either one of them.”

Miller’s family declared her officially dead in January of this year.

Fielder said she doesn’t believe the Wilson Police Department at the time had the “resources or man power for this kind of investigation.”

“They knew who Molly was,” Fielder said. “They didn’t take this seriously, they took this as a runaway.”

In April, Fielder said an informant came to her with information about Miller’s death. Information she brought to the FBI.

The information was “good enough” that Fielder convinced them to come forward to the FBI, who opened up their own investigation into Miller’s death in May.

Miller is a native Chickasaw so under the McGirt ruling the FBI picked up the case.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that what we’ve been told and what the FBI has been told is true and they have to follow through on the rest of this,” Fielder said.

Fielder said she believes, through what she’s been told, that someone witnessed what happened to Miller and Haynes and she believes there will be charges brought against someone this year in connection to their disappearance.

The family is holding onto hope that this new information and a fresh set of eyes will finally give them the answers they’ve been seeking for eight years.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAN CHARGED FOR TRYING TO SELL CHILD
Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex
High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and debris is popping up around the...
Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise
The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed...
U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash
Drug bust over the holiday weekend in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Drug bust made over the holiday weekend
Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in...
Game Wardens seize illegal fishing equipment in Oklahoma

Latest News

Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway...
Senator Inhofe requests $65 million for Oklahoma roads
Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle
Sherman Police Department requests $200K armored vehicle
The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed...
U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash
Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion of $600 million project after being in the works...
New expansion at Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion