Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

For more information about auto recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

MAN CHARGED FOR TRYING TO SELL CHILD
Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex
The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed...
U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash
Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared seven years ago after a car chase in Wilson.
FBI opens up investigation into 2013 Love Co. teen disappearance case
Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion of $600 million project after being in the works...
New expansion at Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Spirit of Oklahoma firetruck returns to Oklahoma soil

Latest News

Surges of rainwater impacted the New York City subway Thursday.
RAW: Gushing rainwater impacks NYC subway
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs