Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAN CHARGED FOR TRYING TO SELL CHILD
Grayson County man accused of selling an 8-year-old child for sex
The southbound lanes of highway 75 in Anna were shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed...
U.S. 75 shut down in Anna after a fatal pedestrian crash
Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared seven years ago after a car chase in Wilson.
FBI opens up investigation into 2013 Love Co. teen disappearance case
Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion of $600 million project after being in the works...
New expansion at Choctaw Casino and Resort nearing completion
Now back on Oklahoma soil, the journey from Massachusetts began earlier this week by an...
Spirit of Oklahoma firetruck returns to Oklahoma soil

Latest News

Surges of rainwater impacted the New York City subway Thursday.
RAW: Gushing rainwater impacks NYC subway
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs