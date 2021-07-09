Texoma Local
Redevelopment plans in motion for old Denison Kroger

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Development Alliance says to expect new business at the old Kroger.

The building has been empty since the grocery chain left in 2019.

It was purchased soon after, but plans are now in the works for redevelopment after being delayed from the pandemic.

Tony Kaai, president of DDA, said they can’t confirm for sure what businesses will end up at the property, but ensures that the community will benefit from what the developers have in store.

“We’re toward the end of the development plans with the developer. I would hope within the next 60 days, 90 days max to get all that final and get that locked down and they would start on reconstruction,” said Kaai.

Official plans have yet to be finalized and approved by city council, but should come in the coming months.

