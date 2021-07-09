Texoma Local
Senator Inhofe requests $65 million for Oklahoma roads

Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway projects in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 8 rural, two-lane highways make up for 3 out of every five crashes in Oklahoma that seriously injure or kill people.

Just last month, 59-year-old Jyotsna Delvadia of Antlers was killed in a crash on state highway three in Atoka county. Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe said enough.

“Senator Inhofe has decided to request dedicated funding of 65 million dollars to fund the expansion of eight different highway projects around the state,” Senator Inhofe’s Chief of staff Luke Holland said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

State highway three is slated to get 16 million dollars should the request go through. Seven roads in six other Oklahoma counties would divide the leftover forty nine million.

The Oklahoma department of transportation will use the funds to resurface and add paved shoulders where drivers can stop more safely on the narrow two lane rural highways.

“You can see why the vast majority of the accidents that we have in the state when it comes to traffic accidents happen on these 5,000 miles of two lane highway that we have,” Holland said.

News of the funding request has been welcome in the area. Many Texomans drive on treacherous rural roads often.

“Its really dangerous for everybody concerned.” Ardmore resident James Chambers said. “Its always better to have more room than less especially when you’re going 60 or 70 miles an hour so I hope they do it.”

The state department of transportation says all 8 highway projects are shovel ready and are just waiting on funding. Representatives of Inhofe’s office said funding could be in their hands as soon as the first months of next year.

