Gov. Abbott signs permit-less carry bill into law

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Starting Sept. 1, Texans will be able to carry a handgun without a license or training.

Texas House Bill 1927 waives the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry a handgun as long as they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing one.

The law will also enhance criminal penalties for those who have committed a felony if they are caught carrying a handgun.

Tap Smith is the owner of Blackbeard Armory and Range in Sherman. He says eliminating the license to carry requirement won’t effect his gun sales. But he still has his reservations, especially when it comes to people who haven’t been trained on how to properly handle a firearm.

“What I worry is that there are people that are going to come across a signage that they don’t understand and it won’t be a mere misdemeanor, it will be a felony,” Smith said. “Constitutional carry overall is a good thing. I just think people need to exercise common sense and personal responsibility when doing so.”

Harold Peeples has had a concealed carry license in Texas since it was legalized in 1996. He calls the law a great move.

“I think it’s a message of trust,” Peeples said. “I think it’s a message of we do trust our citizens to act accordingly and to be able to defend themselves when necessary.”

Background checks will still be required to purchase a firearm. Now, hand guns rifles and semi-automatic rifles are allowed to be openly carried in Texas without a license.

However, all are still banned form being carried in places like schools, churches, airports and government buildings.

Among changes to the bill, prior to becoming a law, the Texas Senate also made it a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer free online courses on gun safety.

