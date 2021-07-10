Texoma Local
Van Alstyne runner qualifies for Junior Olympics

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - If you’re a football player, you dream of playing in the Super Bowl. If you play baseball, you envision yourself in the world series, and if you run track, your sights are set on the Olympics. For one local runner, that dream just got a little closer.

Van Alstyne senior Blake Hyatt qualified for the junior Olympics in both the 800, and the 1,500 meter run. It’s a goal he’s been training years for.

“I’ve been doing it year round, it’s been on my mind 24/7 honestly,” said Hyatt. “It’s what I do with my free time. It’s what I dedicate everything to.”

To help him get to the next level, Blake has been training with a guy who knows a thing or two about running on the biggest stages. Jonathan Johnson, who won a national title at Texas Tech, and represented the U.S. at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens, has been working with Blake, preparing him for races.

“This guy’s been helping me a little, coach Johnson,” said Hyatt. “He’s helping me understand a little but more. Where to peak, and where to run your fastest. I owe it to him a little bit.”

“It’s a big stage, when the big stage comes up, and the lights come on, you just have to be who you are, and don’t change who you are,” said Johnson. “Go out there, and compete at the best of his abilities, and he’s going to be okay.”

The next time Blake hits the track, he will be competing against some of the best runners in the country, which will take everything he has physically, and mentally.

“I have to stay in the right mental state, and just try to peak at the right times,” said Hyatt. “I kind of peaked a little too early this year, and got a little burned out. If I can keep my mental state up, I should be able to do it.”

Blake will be competing in the games August 4th and 5th in Humble, Texas.

