Building collapses in Ardmore

A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building collapsed.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Motorists who travel through downtown Ardmore may want to find a new route for the foreseeable future.

A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building collapsed.

Located next to the Ardmore Cycle Shop, it collapsed late Friday night, scattering debris across the street.

The wreckage has been cleared to the side, but Ardmore police have closed the street and ask people not to enter the unstable structure.

