The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The wait is over -- The Catch in Sherman is now open.

It’s the chain’s 25th store across Texas and Oklahoma. They’re now located across from Sam’s Club in the old Catfish King building.

Management said they were slammed with excited customers all day, and that the hard work over the past few months was worth it.

General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.

”We are ecstatic, over the moon. We are exhausted. We are thrilled. There’s so much going on with emotions just because everybody’s been fantastic. They’ve been so warm and so welcoming, they’ve been so patient with everything. So you know we’re so excited that it’s finally come to fruition,” said Grissom.

They’re open 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

