Local World War II and Korean War Veteran turns 100

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Hugo World War II and Korean War Veteran is turning 100 in a couple of days, so to mark this centennial anniversary, his family and friends threw him a party today to celebrate.

“Thinking back there’s been times in my life I wondered how old I’d get, live how long I’d live and I lived to be a hundred and which I never thought would happen,” Lyles said.

Henry Lyles is a World War II and Korean War veteran from Hugo, Oklahoma, and in a couple of days will be celebrating 100 years around the sun.

“I’m just so blessed to still have him here with us and have all these wonderful people to come here and to celebrate with us,” daughter of Lyles Vicki Mackenney said.

Mackenney said she wanted to do this to honor him for everything that he has done.

Lyles served in the Army for 27 years and once retired he enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard where he worked for another 20 years.

Lyles said some of his biggest accomplishments were from his time serving.

“When I retired in 1966 I was a Major which was I felt like quite an accomplishment,” Lyles said.

Mackenney said some of her favorite memories with her father were the times they shared at The Little Theatre were Lyles was a director for shows.

He fully retired from working when he was in his 80′s.

“But to have him here at this age and for his mind to be so sharp and for his memory to be so sharp it’s just like I say a wonderful blessing to have him still here with us and to be as healthy as he is,” Mackenney said.

His best advice:

“Work hard and live clean,” Lyles said.

