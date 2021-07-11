Texoma Local
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident

By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Around 7:30 Saturday morning Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a boat accident on Lake Texoma near Kingston, Oklahoma. The accident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Scott King.

“We had three subjects in a boat, they were heading past the wood island area and for unknown reasons the boat took an abrupt hard turn which threw all three passengers out of the vessel,” said King.

OHP said the boat’s steering malfunctioned causing the boat to turn sharp to the left, throwing the 3 passengers overboard. The boat circled and hit all 3 men in the water.

“We’ve got two deceased and one that was taken to the hospital,” said King.

62-year-old Eddie Wayne Hines and 80-year-old Devered Dee Hines died at the scene. 67-year-old Clifford Eugene Hines was driving the boat at the time. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Other boaters on the lake at the time of the accident said the conditions were less than favorable.

“It was more windy this morning than it is right now. When we came back in it was white capping pretty good. I don’t have a wind meter on my boat but it was probably blowing 30-35 easy,” said frequent Lake Texoma visitor Dan Thomas.

According to King, this was a first in what has been an otherwise quiet start to the summer, but encourages people to be as safe as possible on the water this boating season.

“In an incident like this lifejackets would have been great you know. Would’ve really come in handy. Even if you wear your smaller lifejacket your inflatable life jacket that’s better than not having one at all,” said King.

