COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Early Saturday morning a Colbert woman was shot in the abdomen by a family member.

It happened in the 300 block of Smith Street.

The suspect is currently being held in the Bryan County jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The case is still under investigation.

