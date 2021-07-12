Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building...
Building collapses in Ardmore
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
Woman shot in Colbert Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and...
Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars